Teacher arrested for caning student in Greater Noida

Noida: Police arrested a teacher of a private school in Mahawar village on Sunday for allegedly caning a child. The student was taken to Dadri hospital for treatment and was later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi where he died on October 8, police said. Following this, a complaint was filed by the child’s mother on October 9 based on which an FIR was registered against the suspect under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Badalpur police station.

“The suspect, Shobharan aka Varun (25), and the child’s family are residents of the same village. Varun stayed with them till Saturday evening when the child was undergoing treatment but fled after the minor died. We issued a lookout notice along with his description and also formed teams to arrest him. He was absconding for nearly a week following which we received information that he was about to leave the district. We set up a checkpoint and apprehended him near the Dadri bypass on Sunday,” Ravindra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said.

According to cops, Varun allegedly subjected the 12-year-old, fifth-grade student to caning for failing his exams. “We have come to know that the child was already sick when he was taken to the hospital,” the SHO informed. “According to the autopsy report, the child had a blood clot in his brain, possibly caused by a ruptured nerve. However, there were no external injuries reported. The doctor’s statement has not been recorded yet,” he added.

