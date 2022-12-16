Teen loses vision in 1 eye after surgery: CMO’s panel refers case to state medical council 

Unable to give any conclusive findings in the case of a 17-year-old boy who lost vision in one eye after a sinus operation at Max hospital in Vaishali, the district-level panel of doctors have recommended that the case be referred to the medical council of Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad chief medical officer (CMO) said the panel has made this recommendation because the case pertains to “super-specialty” and should be referred accordingly.

The family of a 17-year-old boy had complained to the CMO in November that the minor lost vision in his left eye after a sinus surgery. The family also approached the Ghaziabad police, but the latter said any action in this case would depend on a report by a panel of doctors. Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, Ghaziabad CMO, then constituted a panel of three doctors to submit their report in the case.

“The case is being referred to the state medical council and the panel has not submitted its own findings. We are in regular touch with the boy’s family and his vision is yet to be restored,” the CMO said.

“We took him to another hospital in Delhi, from where he was discharged three days ago but his vision is yet to be restored. The doctors said he should continue with medicines. The office of the Ghaziabad CMO has not provided us with a copy of the recommendation letter for the inquiry to be taken up by the state medical council,” said Shubham Gupta, the minor’s cousin.

“If the panel of doctors could not investigate the case, which they say relates to super-specialty, they should have recommended it in the first place. Otherwise, this is just delaying our case. We are also trying to seek legal intervention in the matter,” Gupta added.

The teenager, who is the son of a businessman residing in Shahdara, Delhi, recently cleared his class 12 examinations with 90% marks.

When approached, Max officials said they will check if there is any further update in the case. The hospital had issued a detailed statement about the incident on November 29.

“A 17-year-old patient underwent a Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) at Max Hospital, Vaishali yesterday morning. The patient needed surgery as he had severe blockages in the sinuses. The surgery was uneventful. Later in the day, the patient complained of loss of vision in the left eye. A multi-disciplinary team involving ophthalmologists and ENT surgeons investigated and re-explored the case. The patient appears to have suffered a rare condition following the fess surgery involving the optic nerve. Our team of specialists is further evaluating the case,” the statement had said.

