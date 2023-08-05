Class 11 student’s rape: 3 suspects arrested in Greater Noida’s Dadri

Three people, including a woman arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl in Greater Noida, police said.

(Representative Image)

According to police, the victim girl, who is a student of Class 11 in a local government inter-college, submitted a complaint at the Dadri police station on Thursday, alleging that she was molested on two different occasions in the month of February and once recently on August 1.

The suspect woman, identified as Manisha, 35, who lives in the same area where the victim resides, lured the girl to her house, where the second suspect, identified as Kunal Kishore, resident of Stellar City Homes in Greater Noida molested the girl, police said.

Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer of Dadri police station, said, “The minor submitted a complaint stating that Manisha who lives in her colony and runs a Salon, called her to her home in February this year where a man named Kunal touched her inappropriately. The minor stated that she was confined inside the house against her will by the woman while Kunal molested her.”

The girl, in her complaint, said that Kunal threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

“About three weeks later, another man named Prince forced me into his car when I was in my colony and molested me, saying that he knows what happened with Kunal at Manisha aunty’s home. While on August 1, both Prince and Kunal harassed me on the streets of my colony,” states the complaint.

As per the SHO, while the complaint was submitted for molestation charges, after a medical examination, charges of rape were added to the FIR.

“During the investigation, it was found that the minor was raped as well, hence relevant charges were added to the FIR. On Friday evening, the three suspects were arrested and were booked under sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) 376 (rape) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the officer.

He added that the suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Friday.