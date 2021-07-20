Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three arrested for stealing 17.5 lakh from ATM in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Three alleged members of a Mewat-based gang were arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking an ATM with a gas cutter and stealing 17.5 lakh from it in Dankaur last week.

The police identified the three by their single names as Nasir, 26, Shahid, 25, and Imran, 28, all residents of Jewar, and said that they were caught from near Dayanatpur underpass on the basis of a tip.

“We recovered 2.5 lakh stolen money, one motorcycle, two countrymade guns, and two live cartridges from their possession,” said deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Abhishek, who goes by a single name.

The officer said the suspects had revealed to them that they were part of a gang from Mewat, Haryana. They were presented before a magistrate who sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

The DCP said that the suspects had also tried to rob an ATM on July 10, 2021 in Neemka village in Jewar, but abandoned the plan when they noticed police in the area. Police discovered the attempted robbery and informed the bank manager who then filed a complaint with the Jewar, he said.

“They would conduct a recce of unguarded ATMs located at isolated places. They would damage the ATM at night and steal cash and then distribute the money among themselves,” said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida.

