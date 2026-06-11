New Delhi, Three persons, including a B.Tech student, have been arrested for allegedly operating fake helicopter booking websites and cheating pilgrims across the country by posing as authorised pilgrimage travel service providers, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Three for running fake helicopter booking websites, cheating pilgrims across India

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The arrests were made following a complaint from a victim who was duped of ₹20,000 while attempting to book helicopter services through fraudulent websites impersonating legitimate travel booking platforms, they said.

According to the police, the accused had created and managed fake websites, including "irctc-helicopter.com" and "irctc-heliyatra.com", to lure customers seeking helicopter bookings for religious pilgrimages and tourist destinations, police said in a statement.

The websites were promoted through online advertisements on social media platforms to attract unsuspecting users.

Police said a case was registered on May 21 under relevant provisions and a detailed investigation was launched.

"Analysis of bank accounts, money trails, domain registrations, e-mail records, IP logs and other technical evidence helped investigators identify the suspects," it read.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda district. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of Shreyansh Tiwari alias Shivam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and a B.Tech student, who police said developed and managed the fake websites and digital advertisements.

"Shivam was later arrested from Greater Noida. The team found that the group's digital infrastructure was linked to nearly 30 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from different states and Union Territories, involving fraud amounting to around ₹10 lakh," the statement said.

Police recovered eight mobile phones, two laptops, an iPad, multiple ATM and debit cards, and digital evidence related to the cyber fraud operation.

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Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and possible associates of the accused, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.