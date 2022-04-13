Three from same family shot at over pet dog’s bark in Ghaziabad

A group of men allegedly shot and critically injured three of their neighbours as they were furious after the pet dog of the victims barked at them. The police said that a man and his two sons sustained bullet injuries during the incident and were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital at Dilshad Garden in Delhi.

The incident took place on Monday night at Manan Dham under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham police station. The complaint registered by the wife of the victim said that her husband, Sushil Kumar, (40), and two sons Aman, (17), and Tarun, (15), were shot at by three men — Satyam Kumar alias Athanni and Shivam Kumar alias Chavanni along with another unidentified suspect.

“Some three days ago, the two neighbours had an altercation after the victims’ pet dog barked at the suspects. After the intervention of other neighbours, the matter was pacified to some extent. On Monday late night, the pet dog barked at the suspects again and in a fit of rage, they brought firearms and shot at the victims after another altercation. All the three victims suffered gunshot injuries and had to be rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

The police said that based on the complaint, they registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the two named suspects and their unidentified accomplice.

“My husband and two sons sustained gunshot injuries. They stay near Manan Dham and are into dairy business, while I stay at Vijay Nagar at our permanent residence. When I reached the spot after I came to know about the incident, my husband told me the names of the suspects. I made arrangements to take my husband and sons to the hospital,” said Kuntesh Devi, wife of injured Sushil Kumar.

The police said that the incident took place around midnight and they were able to trace and nab two of the suspects — Satyam,(25), and Shivam, (24).

“Both were arrested from a spot near the scene of the crime and they told us that they were annoyed because of the pet dog’s constant barking. We have also come to know about the whereabouts of their accomplice and he will also be arrested soon,” SHO Sunil Kumar added.