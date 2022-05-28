Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida

Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads.

The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida’s Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said.

Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.

The video showed one of the suspects lying horizontally on the seat of the speeding motorcycle, while the other two assisted him in recording the act. The video has a background sound of the popular TV show ‘Shaktiman’, police added.

“Taking note of the video, police on Saturday arrested the suspects. All the three motorcycles used to perform the stunt were also impounded,” a police spokesperson said.

All the three suspects are residents of Bahrampur area of Ghaziabad district. They have been identified as Vikas, Anil and Mehak and were booked for causing nuisance on roads, according to police. They were held near the SJM Hospital in Sector 63, police added.

Taking a serious note of such incidents, Noida police commissioner Alok Singh directed officers to take stringent action against such acts and urged family members of youngsters to intervene in order to prevent mishaps on roads.