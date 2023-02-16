Three held for snatching gold chain from 80-year-old woman

Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested three suspects who allegedly posed as salespersons of a jewellery polishing powder and stole gold ornaments on the pretext of polishing them from residences in posh localities across Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday from Sector 25, while one of their accomplices is on the run, police added.

According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida), an FIR was registered at Sector 20 police station on February 7, where an 80-year-old woman alleged that two men had visited her home in Sector 20 by posing as salespersons of a jewellery polishing powder.

“The woman was alone at home when the suspects visited her around noon. They asked the woman to give them her gold ornaments for a demonstration. When the woman refused, they snatched her gold chain worth ₹2 lakh and fled. An FIR was registered in the case and teams were deployed to nab the suspects,” said DCP Chander.

During the course of investigation, CCTV footage was checked to identify the suspects, police said. A probe revealed that the suspects were a gang of four people and worked in groups of two in posh localities of Noida, police said.

On Tuesday, three of the suspects were arrested from the Sector 25 market in Noida. They have been identified as Umesh Gupta (58), Sunil Sharma (45), and Manoj Kumar (40), — all residents of Delhi and natives of Bihar. The fourth suspect, identified as Nirdosh, is still at large, police added.

Police have recovered the gold chain robbed from the octogenarian woman in Sector 20 from their possession, along with two motorcycles used in the crime and packets of jewellery polishing powder.

The suspects were booked under Section 392 (robbery) and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, police added.

