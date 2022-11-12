Three, including two kids hurt after school bus rams truck in Greater Noida

Three people, including two children, were injured after a schoolbus collided with a canter truck in Dadri area of Greater Noida on Saturday morning. The incident took place near the Dadri bypass road at around 8.30am, police said.

According to the police, the bus was carrying only two children at the time of the incident.

“The bus was moving behind a truck on the Dadri bypass when the truck driver suddenly applied brakes and the bus rammed it. Two chidden, a nine-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, while the driver sustained injuries on his right leg,” said Nitin Singh, assistant commissioner of police-2, Greater Noida.

ACP Singh added that local residents informed police about the incident after which a team from Dadri police station was sent to the spot. “The children and driver were taken to a nearby hospital where they were provided treatment. The children were discharged from the hospital after providing them first-aid,” he added.

Rakesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station informed that the truck driver fled the spot after the incident.

“By the time local residents and police reached the accident spot, the truck driver escaped, leaving the truck behind. Police have impounded the bus as well as the truck,” SHO Kumar said.

SHO Kumar added that the bus was on its way to pick up more children for the school. “We have not received any written complaint from the school management or parents in the matter and further investigations are underway,” he added.