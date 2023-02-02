Three injured as fire extinguishing cylinder blasts at Greater Noida office

Three employees of a private company were injured after a fire extinguisher burst while they were trying to douse a fire that had started at the factory they were working at.

The incident was reported from a rubber factory in Site-4 under Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida. While there were no casualty in the incident, police said three individuals suffered minor burns and have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to Dinesh Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), the incident took place around 9.30am on Thursday when a fire broke out at the factory.

“During inquiry, it was found that the fire was triggered by friction caused when fan belts were being manufactured at the factory. In order to extinguish the flames, the employees used a fire extinguisher which exploded suddenly,” said Singh.

The three injured employees were identified as Jitendra Pandey, Gangaram and Indrajeet, all residents of Greater Noida.

“All three have been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for immediate treatment,” said Singh.

Police said they have not received any compliant in the matter. “All three injured persons are out of danger. No complaint has been received so far; however, the family of victims have been informed and appropriate actions will be taken,” the officer said.