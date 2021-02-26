Three men in auto gang-rape GB Nagar woman in Hapur

Three unidentified men allegedly gangraped a 30-year-old woman on Wednesday night shortly after boarding an auto-rickshaw from Ghaziabad to her home in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the survivor told them that she was taken to Hapur, 20 km from Lal Kuan from where she had boarded the vehicle, and raped. The men allegedly robbed her of her phone and cash before releasing her early on Thursday morning. No arrests had been made till press time.

Police said the woman worked at a mall in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuran and was heading home at around 8.30 pm. As per her routine, she boarded an auto-rickshaw to reach the Lal Kuan intersection at around 9.15 pm from where she took another auto-rickshaw.

This second auto-rickshaw had three other passengers, police said quoting the survivor. “Then after one got off, the two others overpowered her,” said a police officer familiar with the case.

The vehicle then allegedly moved to Masuri in Ghaziabad.

“They stopped the auto-rickshaw at the Lal Kuan flyover for a brief moment during which they gagged me and people sitting behind (the men who boarded) told the driver to turn on the music system ... at the scene of crime, they raped me one by one,” the woman’s police complaint read.

The alleged scene of the crime was a spot near a canal in Hapur close to Ghaziabad border. Superintendent of police [SP] (Hapur) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said he visited the scene of the crime and collected evidence.

“At around 11.30 pm they took me to the main road and waited for a bus but passing buses did not stop. Thereafter, they made me board an auto-rickshaw back to Lal Kuan,” the woman’s complaint read.

Police said that the driver dropped her at Masuri from where she approached the local police station.

“We received a call at around 3.30am on Thursday from control room in Ghaziabad about the incident. We immediately registered an FIR under IPC section 376D (gangrape) based on her complaint. We formed three teams to trace the three unidentified men who she estimated to around 30 years of age,” said Hapur SP Jadaun.

Police said they estimate the crime took place between 10 pm and 11.30 pm. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and examination, said police.

“After the woman reached us, we inquired into the matter and alerted our counterparts in Hapur. We have also formed a team to help in the investigation,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad.