Three thrash fellow resident after he clicks them drinking in high-rise basement; arrested

Three residents of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West allegedly thrashed another resident of the society on Sunday evening after he took their picture while they were consuming alcohol in the basement of the residential tower, police said on Monday.

Following a complaint from the victim, police took preventive action under Section 151 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) against the three suspects and arrested them, they added.

According to Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, the incident happened at Panchsheel Hynish society in Sector 1, Greater Noida West.

“Around 10pm, we received a Dial112 (emergency helpline) call from a woman resident of Hynish society alleging that a few residents of the society had assaulted her husband. A police team reached the spot and a complaint was taken from the caller,” said the SHO.

According to complainant Bhagya Shukla, her husband was thrashed by three residents after he took a photo of them allegedly consuming alcohol in the basement of their residential tower.

“Around 9pm on Sunday, my husband Nitin Shukla was leaving to go to a relative’s home and had reached the parking in basement when he saw at least seven people consuming alcohol behind a car. My husband did not say anything to them and just clicked their picture on his phone. It was over this that they attacked my husband,” said the complainant.

A resident who saw the incident informed her, she added. “I rushed to the basement to my husband’s aid, but the men groped me as well, and also snatched my gold chain (mangalsutra). I called the police and when they came, the men started apologising to me,” she said.

The SHO said on the basis of the complaint received at the Bisrakh police station, three identified suspects were taken into police custody.

“The three suspects are all residents of the same society. They were arrested under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). The complainant has alleged there were three to four more people at the spot who are being identified,” said the SHO.

He added, “Allegations of molestation by the victim’s wife are being investigated and action will be taken accordingly.”

One of the suspects said, “The complainant’s husband also assaulted us and the allegations of molestation are completely false. The complainants have a personal dispute with the suspects in relation to forming the apartment owners’ association which is why they framed the charges against us.”

