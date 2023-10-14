Three tier grievance redressal system for power consumers comes up in G Noida

The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has launched a three-level consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF), which includes urban, rural, and company levels, officials aware of the development said.

As per the officials, NPCL is the first electricity distribution company in Uttar Pradesh to provide this service for power consumers at urban, rural, and industrial (company) levels. (Representative Image)

The aim of this initiative is to empower consumers across all segments of society and promptly address public grievances effectively, officials added.

According to officials, Greater Noida is the first location in Uttar Pradesh to establish the CGRF.

Manoj Jha, spokesperson for NPCL in Greater Noida, said, “Under the direction of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), NPCL has introduced a three-level consumer grievance redressal forum to address electricity-related grievances in Greater Noida.”

“This forum will handle various consumer complaints related to electricity bills, billing errors, bill settlements, and other electricity-related concerns, except for power theft,” Jha said.

NPCL’s spokesperson noted that previously, consumers had to report issues through various channels like customer service centers and call centers. “With this new initiative, a dedicated centre has been established to address problems on a priority basis,” he added.

The forum would incorporate three chairpersons, and four other members, at each forum (urban, rural, and company), which will hear the grievances of consumers twice every week, at Alpha 1 Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, MD and CEO, NPCL, PR Kumar praised the move saying that the step is a thoughtful approach. “The move reflects discom’s commitment to ensuring every consumer’s voice is heard and their concerns are addressed, thereby ensuring a fair and just resolution of their problems,” he said.

