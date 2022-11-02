Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

The police in Greater Noida have arrested three men allegedly involved in the loot of a hired taxi from Faridabad in Haryana last week, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects were held after a gunfight with the police in the Dankaur area late Tuesday night, while the third was nabbed during a combing operation post the encounter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

These three and one more person had hired a taxi from Faridabad on the intervening night of October 26 and 27. They had hired the car to go to Sikandrabad (in adjoining Bulandshahr district), Pandey said.

“But when they reached Dankaur (in Greater Noida), the four men overpowered the taxi driver and the car was looted. The driver subsequently informed the police about the incident and an FIR was lodged,” the officer said.

Pandey said working on the case, the local police had got a tip-off about the gang's possible movement in Greater Noida on Tuesday night after which check points were set up and security beefed up.

A checking team had intercepted a car which did not have any number plate on it and looked suspicious. When gestured to stop for inquiry, they sped away and opened fire on the police party, he said.

“Suspects Babloo alias Desi and Anuj got injured in retaliatory firing by the police party during the encounter, while their partner Nitin alias Hanuman, who had managed to escape, was held during a combing operation,” Pandey said.

Their fourth partner is still at large, but search operations are underway to arrest him, too, the additional DCP said.

The looted car has been recovered, while two country-made pistols along with some ammunition have also been seized from their possession, the police said.

Further legalese is being carried out, the police added.

