Family in Ghaziabad receives part of stolen jewellery four days after theft

Published on Nov 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Preeti Sirohi, who lives on the twelfth floor in a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, said that the theft took place on October 23, as revealed by CCTV footage in the building, while she and her family were out of town

On the evening of October 29, the family received a courier purportedly from a jeweller in Saraffa Bazar, Hapur district. When they opened it up, they were shocked to see that it contained some of the stolen jewellery. (Representative image)
On the evening of October 29, the family received a courier purportedly from a jeweller in Saraffa Bazar, Hapur district. When they opened it up, they were shocked to see that it contained some of the stolen jewellery. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

In an unusual turn of events, a family whose jewellery and cash were stolen from their home received some of the jewellery back by courier a few days after the incident.

Preeti Sirohi, who lives on the twelfth floor in a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, said that the theft took place on October 23, as revealed by CCTV footage in the building, while she and her family were out of town.

“We returned to our house on the evening of October 27 and found the main door of our flat latched from outside. The thieves took away about 15 lakh worth of jewellery and 20,000-25,000 in cash,” Sirohi said.

She said that she complained to Nandgram police the same day, who registered an FIR immediately.

“On the evening of October 29, we received a courier purportedly from a jeweller in Saraffa Bazar, Hapur district. When I opened it up, I was shocked to see that it contained some of the stolen jewellery. The value of these jewellery items is about 4 lakh. We immediately informed the police and handed over the package to them,” she added.

Ramesh Singh, the SHO of Nandgram police station said they were investigating the case.

“We traced the address in Hapur but found that the person who purportedly sent the courier does not exist. It is surprising that someone returned part of the stolen items. However, we are still investigating the case,” the SHO added.

“Sirohi opened the packet and found some jewellery items inside. We have registered an FIR,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (city 1).

