Three women among five assaulted by bouncers in Ghaziabad restaurant: Cops

A group of two men and three women were allegedly thrashed and beaten by several bouncers and the owner of a restaurant in Indirapuram on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the group insisted on playing a particular song after the payment, but the song was not played which resulted in an argument. The incident took place around 4am on Saturday, police added.

Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (trans-Hindon), said, “A 38-year-old-woman from the group gave us a complaint and alleged that they were later assaulted by the staff and the owner. It will be up to the excise department to find and initiate action if any alcohol was getting served there late at night.”

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the officials and staff of the restaurant.

The police also registered a Suo Motu FIR under IPC section 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) and under the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2000.

“We have taken action against three persons under CrPC 151 (preventive action against commission of any cognisable offence) and they will be served notices soon. No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is underway. We will also scan CCTV footage and once we receive medical reports, we will reassess the levy of IPC sections,” DCP added.

