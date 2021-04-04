To crack down on fake call centres, Noida police launch helpline

Noida: The Noida police have released a phone number for the public to inform about suspicious activities by call centres as a way to crack down on fake establishments.

The move is aimed at curbing the increase of cyber crime in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“There are several fake establishments in the district that are running unauthorised call centres and duping the public on the pretext of jobs, property, insurance etc. The number of such centres is beyond comprehension. Our move is aimed to thwart their operations and to reduce the number of people being duped in such cyber crime cases,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

Police said people can call on 8595902511. If people receive any dubious calls promising jobs or discounts on properties or any other pretext, they should immediately inform on this number, said officers.

“The identity of the callers will remain anonymous and they will be rewarded for sharing important tips. There are several call centres running from business parks and industrial areas under many police station jurisdictions in the city. These tips will help us track these,” said Singh.

The Noida police busted two major fake call centre operations allegedly running from Sector 58 police jurisdiction in the last three months. The suspects were allegedly duping people on the pretext of admission to MBBS programmes, and offering them distribution rights for dry fruits and spices in the other incident.

Over 70 fake call centres have been busted in the district in the past 18 months, said officers.