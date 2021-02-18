Top officials get Covid vaccine jab in Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida: Top officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar district received Covid vaccine jab at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida on Thursday. The officials said they were “perfectly fine” after the vaccination, and urged the people to get the vaccine doses.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, police commissioner Alok Singh, additional police commissioner Love Kumar, and Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan were among the ones who received the vaccine. They underwent a health checkup and took the jab around 10.30am on Thursday.

The officials were kept under observation for 30 minutes following the vaccination, said GIMS director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta.

District magistrate Suhas LY said all the frontline workers should get vaccinated as per their schedule. “I got the vaccine jab and I’m perfectly fine. There is some unverified information and rumours on social media about the vaccine. People should be assured that the vaccine is safe, and they must get it,” he said.

“I’m feeling absolutely fine. 2021 will turn out to be a great divide between the pandemic and the new normal healthy life,” Alok Singh told HT.

Narendra Bhooshan is a nodal officer and frontline worker to combat Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. “I visited the hospital and got the vaccine jab. The doctors kept me under observation for 30 minutes. According to the doctor, some people have mild fever after the jab. But I don’t have a fever or any other symptom. I urge people to get vaccinated,” he said.

Healthcare workers were vaccinated in the first phase, and frontline workers in the second, Common people will be vaccinated in the third phase. Bhooshan said the government will soon issue a detailed plan for the people’s vaccination drive. “This will be an intensive exercise and the district administration and health department will execute it. There will be camps like electoral booths where people can visit and get vaccinated,” he said.

With four fresh cases of the novel coronavirus recorded on Wednesday, the total number of infections in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 25,446. Total 91 people have died so far. While there are 46 active cases as of now, 25,309 persons have been cured and discharged in the district.