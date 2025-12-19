Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Traffic chaos at Delhi-Curbs cause traffic chaos at Delhi-Noida borders

ByArun Singh
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 04:34 am IST

The snarls prompted installation of police barricades to restrict entry of BS III and BS IV vehicles into the national capital

Noida: Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on Thursday at key Delhi–Noida entry points, including the Chilla Border, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj, a day after the Supreme Court directed authorities to consider suspending toll booths in Delhi until air quality improves.

Noida has nearly a million registered vehicles, including 137,277 BS III vehicles — 96,210 petrol and 41,067 diesel — and 282,906 BS IV vehicles, comprising 2,41,390 petrol and 41,516 diesel vehicles, all of which fall under the ban. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Noida has nearly a million registered vehicles, including 137,277 BS III vehicles — 96,210 petrol and 41,067 diesel — and 282,906 BS IV vehicles, comprising 2,41,390 petrol and 41,516 diesel vehicles, all of which fall under the ban. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The snarls prompted installation of police barricades to restrict entry of BS III and BS IV vehicles into the national capital.

Traffic police checks during peak hours significantly slowed vehicular movement, especially at the Chilla Border. As vehicular queue increased, police had to temporarily ease restrictions to decongest the area. Barricades were, however, later reinstated to resume checking for non-compliant vehicles.

As per data from the Noida transport department, the Delhi government’s ban on non-BS VI vehicles entering the city from outside is expected to affect over half a million Noida registered vehicles.

“Delhi Police and Noida Police set up barricades at the Delhi–Noida borders on Thursday. Vehicles were stopped for verification, and those found non-compliant were asked to take U-turns. Several vehicle owners were also issued challans for norms’ violation,” said Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

He said traffic situation improved later in the day.

“I was stuck at the Chilla Border for over an hour. The checks were poorly managed and caused major inconvenience for daily office commuters,” said Anil Sharma, a Noida resident who travels to Delhi for work.

Noida has nearly a million registered vehicles, including 137,277 BS III vehicles — 96,210 petrol and 41,067 diesel — and 282,906 BS IV vehicles, comprising 2,41,390 petrol and 41,516 diesel vehicles, all of which fall under the ban.

However, around 420,000 BS VI vehicles are registered in the city, apart from approximately 425,000 petrol and 33,295 diesel vehicles, which are permitted to operate during the restriction period.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Traffic chaos at Delhi-Curbs cause traffic chaos at Delhi-Noida borders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Heavy traffic congestion occurred at key Delhi–Noida entry points following the Supreme Court's directive to consider suspending Delhi toll booths for air quality improvement. Police barricades restricted non-compliant vehicles, causing significant delays. Over half a million Noida-registered vehicles are affected by the ban. Despite the chaos, traffic improved later in the day, according to officials.