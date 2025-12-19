Traffic chaos at Delhi-Curbs cause traffic chaos at Delhi-Noida borders

Noida: Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on Thursday at key Delhi–Noida entry points, including the Chilla Border, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj, a day after the Supreme Court directed authorities to consider suspending toll booths in Delhi until air quality improves. Noida has nearly a million registered vehicles, including 137,277 BS III vehicles — 96,210 petrol and 41,067 diesel — and 282,906 BS IV vehicles, comprising 2,41,390 petrol and 41,516 diesel vehicles, all of which fall under the ban. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The snarls prompted installation of police barricades to restrict entry of BS III and BS IV vehicles into the national capital.

Traffic police checks during peak hours significantly slowed vehicular movement, especially at the Chilla Border. As vehicular queue increased, police had to temporarily ease restrictions to decongest the area. Barricades were, however, later reinstated to resume checking for non-compliant vehicles.

As per data from the Noida transport department, the Delhi government’s ban on non-BS VI vehicles entering the city from outside is expected to affect over half a million Noida registered vehicles.

“Delhi Police and Noida Police set up barricades at the Delhi–Noida borders on Thursday. Vehicles were stopped for verification, and those found non-compliant were asked to take U-turns. Several vehicle owners were also issued challans for norms’ violation,” said Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

He said traffic situation improved later in the day.

“I was stuck at the Chilla Border for over an hour. The checks were poorly managed and caused major inconvenience for daily office commuters,” said Anil Sharma, a Noida resident who travels to Delhi for work.

However, around 420,000 BS VI vehicles are registered in the city, apart from approximately 425,000 petrol and 33,295 diesel vehicles, which are permitted to operate during the restriction period.