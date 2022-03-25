Traffic congestion could ease on Delhi-Meerut Road soon

The traffic condition on the busy Delhi-Meerut Road is likely to improve in the upcoming months as the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is undertaking the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has started removing the barricadings that were put in place for the development of the 17-kilometre priority section.

NCRTC officials said that they have started removing barricading from the two inner lanes (one on each side) of the road that were covered for the purpose of construction work. The foundation stone for the project was laid in March 2019, and the work was initiated in June 2019.

“The lane on each side of the Delhi-Meerut Road was covered with barricading and now we have started removing these from the Ghaziabad-Duhai (about 9-kilometre stretch) of the priority section. This will free up a major portion of the road and traffic conditions will ease up,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

“So, once the entire barricading is removed in the next three months, the newly constructed lanes will also be available for commuters apart from the old lanes,” Vats added.

The Delhi-Meerut Road is significant as it caters to an officially estimated 120,000 cars per day and connects commuters to Meerut and Uttarakhand.

“The instances of frequent traffic snarls have been the order of the day during the past several years and the removal of barricades will definitely improve the traffic flow. During the initial months, when barricading was put up, commuters used to get stuck up in jams as long as 30 minutes near Duhai. A substantial amount of vehicular traffic also moved through the Raj Nagar Extension, which caused inconvenience for people of the locality,” said Pramod Dhankhed, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

The RRTS project alignment is based on pillars which have been constructed on the median of the Delhi-Meerut Road.

According to officials, a total of 753 of 770 pillars have been constructed as part of the priority stretch of the RRTS project and the entire viaduct (segments) over the pillars has also been completed, barring a kilometre stretch.

The 17 kilometres of the priority section, which is part of the 82-kilometre RRTS project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, is getting expedited and it will be the first RRTS stretch in the country to be opened up for passenger operation in March 2023.

The priority stretch spans between Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad district.

