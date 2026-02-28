Traffic curbs around Expo Mart in Gr Noida for motorsports event

Noida traffic police have issued an advisory detailing traffic curbs around Expo Mart in Greater Noida ahead of the Red Bull Moto Jam 2026, scheduled from 2 pm to 10 pmon Sunday. Around 6,000 visitors are expected to attend the motorsports festival. Gates will open at 4pm and close at 10pm. The show will start at 6pm, they added. Around 6,000 visitors are expected to attend the motorsports festival (HT)

According to the advisory, visitors with valid passes and those using shuttle services will be allowed entry only through Gate No. 3, while Gate No. 7 has been reserved for VIPs and designated guests. All other gates — 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12 — will remain closed for general entry. Shuttle services will operate from Knowledge Park’s NASA parking area to the venue.

To facilitate emergency movement, two green corridors have been created between the venue and Yathartha Hospital in Greater Noida. “Traffic will be diverted at the Expo Mart roundabout if congestion occurs. Vehicles travelling from Galgotias College Cut towards IFS Village via the Expo Mart roundabout will be rerouted through the NASA roundabout, Sharda University roundabout, LG roundabout, and Jagat Farm,” said Shailendra Kumar Singh, DCP (Traffic), Noida.

Parking has been arranged at the NASA parking area for visitors, police personnel and media representatives, with additional space at KCC College, Trinity College and Stellar Gymkhana if required. Commuters can contact the traffic police helpline at 9971009001.

According to Redbull official website, “This first-of-a-kind multi-discipline motorsports extravaganza provides an immersive experience to thrill Indian fans…,” it said, adding that Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad will perform a showrun in a RB8 F1 championship-winning car, which was raced by Sebastian Vettel at the 2012 Indian Grand Prix, with VCARB livery, alongside drifting and stunt displays.