Traffic curbs on DND, Yamuna Expressway for semiconductor plant opening

Noida Police said additional forces will be deployed across the district and traffic will be halted or diverted through other routes. (Representative image)

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Yamuna Expressway will be affected between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday to facilitate the movement of Union ministers, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and industrialists for the launch of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Sector 28, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Police said additional forces will be deployed across the district and traffic will be halted or diverted through other routes, depending on the situation.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, and minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with other leaders of the Uttar Pradesh government, are expected to visit the programme on Saturday,” said Manisha Singh, deputy commissioner of traffic police.

A semiconductor manufacturing facility is being set up as a joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn. The ₹3,706-crore project will be developed on 48 acres in Sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). It is one of six semiconductor units approved by the Centre under India’s Semiconductor Mission. The plant will produce display driver chips used in mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, automobiles and other display-enabled devices. Once operational, it is expected to generate approximately 3,780 jobs.

The DCP said, “Union ministers will come to Noida by road via the DND Flyway. Traffic will be briefly halted to allow the ministers’ convoys to pass. Additional traffic police force will be deployed to manage the traffic.”

The advisory said that motorists travelling from Agra towards Greater Noida will be halted near the Jewar toll plaza and diverted to the Jewar Kasba and Sabauta underpass, towards Khurja and Sikandrabad. Those heading from Pari Chowk to Agra will be diverted at the Alpha Commercial roundabout towards the Depot Metro station, from where motorists can take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, it said.

Traffic on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway will also be temporarily stopped during the VIP movement, with vehicles redirected through internal sector roads. In addition, goods carriers will not be allowed on the DND Flyway, Chilla border and Kalindi Kunj on Saturday. These vehicles will instead be routed through National Highway 9 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.