Traffic hit as stones found scattered on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, case registered

Greater Noida: Police on Thursday registered a case of obstructing traffic against unidentified suspects after stones were found scattered on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) under the jurisdiction of Dadri in Greater Noida early morning, police said.

Police officials said that they were informed that a truck driver allegedly drove on the wrong side to evade Regional Transport Office checking. But officials denied any such checking was held. (HT Photos/Video grab)

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A purported video, in which a truck driver was seen driving on the wrong side while scattering stones on the expressway using a hydraulic pusher, went viral on social media. But the police said they were verifying the video’s authenticity.

“Around 7.30 am, we were informed that stones were scattered on the EPE under the jurisdiction of Dadri in Greater Noida. Upon receiving the information, Dadri police rushed to the spot and cleared the stones,” said Pranshali Gangwar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“Initially, police personnel cleared the stones manually. Later, a JCB machine was called, and the expressway was opened for road users within two hours,” the ACP added.

Police officials said that they were informed that a truck driver allegedly drove on the wrong side to evade Regional Transport Office (RTO) checking.

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{{^usCountry}} “We cross-verified the information with the RTO, but officials denied that any such checking was being conducted on the EPE in the morning. The video has also not been verified. We are checking its authenticity,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We cross-verified the information with the RTO, but officials denied that any such checking was being conducted on the EPE in the morning. The video has also not been verified. We are checking its authenticity,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}

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As traffic was affected on the expressway, a case for obstructing traffic under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Dadri police station against unidentified suspects, the officer said, adding that efforts, however, are underway to figure out how the stones fell onto the road.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “We are scanning CCTV footage to nab the suspect.”

Talking to HT, Dr. Udit Narayan Pandey, ARTO (Enforcement) Gautam Budh Nagar, said “No checking was being conducted at that point on Thursday.”