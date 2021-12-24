Two arrested for killing 32-year-old man found dead in Noida’s Sec 104

Police arrested two people for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man in Noida on Wednesday, said officials on Thursday.

The body of the victim — Ram Singh — with multiple stab injuries, was found on a road near Hajipur village in Sector 104 early Wednesday morning. Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, worked as a tailor in Behrampur village in Noida.

It was revealed during investigation that the victim had been in a relationship with a widow for the past few years, but the woman’s brother Mohit Kumar, 22, was against their relationship and killed the suspect with the help of his accomplices.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that a person called the police around 7:30am on Wednesday and informed them that a man was found lying injured on the Sector 104 road. “A police team took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. During investigation, police found ₹12,000 cash and an identity card (which helped the police to identify the victim) from his pocket ,” Singh said.

Mohit was booked by the police, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime. “Mohit told the police that he, his cousin Mohan Kumar, 23, and another accomplice, Rinku, 25, called the victim to meet them in Hajipur village on Tuesday night, and stabbed him to death. Rinku escaped after committing the crime, and the two others hid in Hajipur village. Police arrested Mohit and Mohan from Hajipur village on Wednesday evening,” Singh added.

A case has been registered against the three people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Sector 39 police station on Wednesday. “The two arrested suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. We have launched a search to nab Rinku,” said Singh.