Brittany Romano: 5 things on journalist slammed for ‘smiling and winking’ during Lindsay Clancy trial - video viral

Given the sensitive nature of the hearing, Romano's alleged reactions in the courtroom brought down the internet's ire. Videos of Romano from the Lindsay Clancy trial were shared widely.

A journalist, identified as Brittany Romano, has been slammed online after a video appeared to show her ‘smiling and winking’ during the Lindsay Clancy trial . The court proceedings in Massachusetts has captured the nation's attention as Lindsay stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan .

Another alleged video of Romano was shared online, where she appeared to claim that she'd grown up with Lindsay. “So she looks at me, and I look at her," she appeared to say. The alleged clip also appeared to have Romano say that she was ‘smiling’ because her father had told her she looked ‘bad’ on camera otherwise. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video .

Romano has been facing a lot of flak online for her actions. “Writer Brittany Romano made a mockery of herself and disrespected Plymouth Superior Court (and a trial for three dead children). Growing up with murder defendant Lindsay Clancy and then winking, smiling and blowing kisses at the camera during her trial is beyond unprofessional. Its grossly unethical and immoral,” one wrote.

Another added “Brittney Romano from @VanityFair was posing and giggling at the Lindsay Clancy trial today. What is wrong with people?.” However, Romano appears to have addressed that she's not associated with the magazine.

Also Read | Evidence against Patrick Clancy? Wild claims raise questions if Lindsay's ex-husband will take stand again in trial

The outrage was palpable on Facebook too, where a person wrote “Brittany Romano really made herself look gross in that courtroom today. Smiling huge, winking at the camera and acting overly excited during a murd3r trial involving three dead children is just wildly inappropriate. I don’t care what was happening off camera, read the room…”.