Lindsay Clancy trial update: Juror breaks silence on ‘altruistic filicide’ testimony and explosive 11-1 split

A Lindsay Clancy juror says a psychiatrist’s explanation of “altruistic filicide” became an important part of the jury’s 11-1 split in favor of her insanity defense. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared on September 4. A Lindsay Clancy juror says “altruistic filicide” testimony helped drive the 11-1 split supporting her insanity defense. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Paula Devlin said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Resnick’s testimony helped jurors understand the defense’s claim about Clancy’s mental state when she killed her three children.

Clancy had pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her case is now set for another hearing on September 29, while prosecutors have not decided whether to retry her.

Lindsay Clancy juror says “altruistic filicide” shaped 11-1 split Devlin said a videotaped interview of Clancy at Tewksbury Hospital also had a strong effect on the jury. The interview was conducted with prosecution evaluators and had been shown to jurors as evidence.

“It really made us realize more about altruistic filicide… And it made us realize that whatever she did, however she did it, it came from a place of love.”

“Altruistic filicide” is a psychiatric term used when a parent kills a child because of a delusional belief that the child will be better off or spared from suffering. The defense said Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and other serious mental health problems when she killed her children.

Clancy was accused of killing her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, at the family’s Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. She then jumped from a second-floor window in what was described as a suicide attempt and was left paralyzed.

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Dr. Phillip Resnick’s testimony becomes key to defense argument Devlin said Resnick’s explanation was especially important because jurors had also heard about Clancy’s relationship with her children and her history as a mother.

“I think Dr. Resnick, his testimony about altruistic filicide was really impactful… All throughout the trial, we had all the witnesses, there had been nothing but good said about Lindsay and how amazing of a mother she was, how much she loved her children.”

The defense did not deny that Clancy killed the children. Instead, it argued that her mental illness meant she could not understand that what she was doing was wrong. Prosecutors argued that she was criminally responsible for the killings.

Eleven of the 12 jurors supported finding Clancy not guilty because of lack of criminal responsibility. One juror did not agree, leaving the jury unable to reach the required unanimous decision.

Foreperson Roni Carlson described the final disagreement.

“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms, I was so excited… I wrote my signature on each one, and then he said, ‘But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.’”

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Lindsay Clancy case moves toward September 29 hearing Judge William Sullivan declared the mistrial after about 38 hours of jury deliberations. There was no final verdict, meaning the murder charges remain unresolved.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, is seeking an acquittal through a Rule 25 motion. The defense argues that the evidence did not establish that Clancy was criminally responsible for the killings.

The next status hearing is scheduled for September 29 at 9 a.m. in Plymouth. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced whether prosecutors will seek a new trial.

Clancy remains at Tewksbury Hospital under the existing court conditions as the case moves forward.