Lindsay Clancy trial update: Juror breaks silence on ‘altruistic filicide’ testimony and explosive 11-1 split
A Lindsay Clancy juror says “altruistic filicide” testimony helped drive the 11-1 split supporting her insanity defense.
A Lindsay Clancy juror says a psychiatrist’s explanation of “altruistic filicide” became an important part of the jury’s 11-1 split in favor of her insanity defense. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared on September 4.
Paula Devlin said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Resnick’s testimony helped jurors understand the defense’s claim about Clancy’s mental state when she killed her three children.
Clancy had pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her case is now set for another hearing on September 29, while prosecutors have not decided whether to retry her.
Lindsay Clancy juror says “altruistic filicide” shaped 11-1 split
Devlin said a videotaped interview of Clancy at Tewksbury Hospital also had a strong effect on the jury. The interview was conducted with prosecution evaluators and had been shown to jurors as evidence.
“It really made us realize more about altruistic filicide… And it made us realize that whatever she did, however she did it, it came from a place of love.”
“Altruistic filicide” is a psychiatric term used when a parent kills a child because of a delusional belief that the child will be better off or spared from suffering. The defense said Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and other serious mental health problems when she killed her children.
Clancy was accused of killing her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, at the family’s Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. She then jumped from a second-floor window in what was described as a suicide attempt and was left paralyzed.
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Dr. Phillip Resnick’s testimony becomes key to defense argument
Devlin said Resnick’s explanation was especially important because jurors had also heard about Clancy’s relationship with her children and her history as a mother.
“I think Dr. Resnick, his testimony about altruistic filicide was really impactful… All throughout the trial, we had all the witnesses, there had been nothing but good said about Lindsay and how amazing of a mother she was, how much she loved her children.”
The defense did not deny that Clancy killed the children. Instead, it argued that her mental illness meant she could not understand that what she was doing was wrong. Prosecutors argued that she was criminally responsible for the killings.
Eleven of the 12 jurors supported finding Clancy not guilty because of lack of criminal responsibility. One juror did not agree, leaving the jury unable to reach the required unanimous decision.
Foreperson Roni Carlson described the final disagreement.
“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms, I was so excited… I wrote my signature on each one, and then he said, ‘But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.’”
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial holdout juror: 5 shocking revelations about man who led to mistrial
Lindsay Clancy case moves toward September 29 hearing
Judge William Sullivan declared the mistrial after about 38 hours of jury deliberations. There was no final verdict, meaning the murder charges remain unresolved.
Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, is seeking an acquittal through a Rule 25 motion. The defense argues that the evidence did not establish that Clancy was criminally responsible for the killings.
The next status hearing is scheduled for September 29 at 9 a.m. in Plymouth. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced whether prosecutors will seek a new trial.
Clancy remains at Tewksbury Hospital under the existing court conditions as the case moves forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More