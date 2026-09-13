Why was Quinn Cook at Lil Durk's trial? OTF chain moment with Drew Findling viral after not guilty verdict
Quinn Cook has been associated with Lil Durk's notorious collective OTF and openly represents them. He celebrated with Drew Findling after the verdict.
The not-guilty verdict in the Los Angeles murder-for-hire trial of rapper Lil Durk Friday came as a huge relief to the rapper's friends and family. Even as the 33-year-old remains in jail, awaiting trial in a separate RICO case, his associates are celebrating.
The celebration began after the jury sent out a note at 4:08pm PDT on Friday saying that they have found the rapper not guilty of the charges. The high-profile trial was closely watched, with members of Lil Durk's team gathering outside the Los Angeles courtroom along with interested public to gather information on the trial.
However, the presence of a name outside the LA courthouse on Friday surprised many. It was two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook.
Why Was Quinn Cook At Lil Durk's Trial?
Deep Dive
Quinn Cook was outside the Los Angeles courthouse for Day 3 of jury deliberations on Friday, when a verdict was reached. The former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers star posted a story from outside the courthouse shortly after the verdict came. "GOD IS THE GREATEST," the story was captioned.
Also read: Lil Durk's father speaks out after rapper's not guilty verdict in murder-for-hire case
Subsequently, he joined Lil Durk's team, which included his attorneys, for the celebration after the massive not-guilty verdict. And some of the interactions that he had with Drew Findling, one of Lil Durk's attorneys, went viral on social media.
Notably, Quinn Cook has been associated with Lil Durk's notorious collective Only The Family (OTF) and openly represents them.
Quinn Cook Gifts OTF Chain To Drew Findling
In fact, Quinn Cook posted three stories with Drew Findling: the first one was a photo of the two, which Quinn Cook captioned "OTF", preceded by several GOAT emojis. In the photo, Drew Findling could be seen wearing a OTF chain.
Also read: Lil Durk's first baby mama Nicole Cavone puts out cryptic message amid rapper's acquittal: ‘They needed to lie…’
He subsequently shared a video with another Findling and another member of the Durk's legal team. The video was originally shared by Lil Durk's long-time video producer.
Finally, Quinn Cook shared a photo of the moment when he was putting the OTF chain on Drew Findling's neck. Here's the photo.
Lil Durk's Upcoming RICO Trial
Lil Durk remains in federal custody facing a separate racketeering case with a trial scheduled for October 5. Prosecutors allege Durk led a criminal enterprise through his Only The Family (OTF) collective, involving violence and other criminal activity.
The new case also incorporated allegations of murder and firearms offenses. Durk has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing. Lil Durk is being represented by Drew Findling and his team in the RICO case as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More