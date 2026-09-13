Why was Quinn Cook at Lil Durk's trial? OTF chain moment with Drew Findling viral after not guilty verdict

The not-guilty verdict in the Los Angeles murder-for-hire trial of rapper Lil Durk Friday came as a huge relief to the rapper's friends and family. Even as the 33-year-old remains in jail, awaiting trial in a separate RICO case, his associates are celebrating. NBA star Quinn Cook with Lil Durk's attorney Drew Findling after the verdict (L) and Lil Durk (R). (Quinn Cook and Lil Durk on Instagram )

The celebration began after the jury sent out a note at 4:08pm PDT on Friday saying that they have found the rapper not guilty of the charges. The high-profile trial was closely watched, with members of Lil Durk's team gathering outside the Los Angeles courtroom along with interested public to gather information on the trial.

However, the presence of a name outside the LA courthouse on Friday surprised many. It was two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook.