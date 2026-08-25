Row erupts after Surat fish market named after PM Modi: ‘He never consumed seafood, is pure vegetarian’

A controversy erupted in Gujarat's Surat after a local fish market built by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A section of traders reportedly objected to the move, citing PM Modi's vegetarianism. SMC, the Surat civic body that built the fish market, has clarified that the naming process is yet to be completed. (REUTERS/Representative image)

According to news agency PTI, a large board with Modi's photo in the corner and the words reading 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' was put up at the entrance of the newly-built market at Lakkadkot in the Nanpura area. The board also carried the name of The Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA).

SMC, the Surat civic body that built the fish market, has clarified that the naming process is yet to be completed.

Why the objection? The hoarding outside the market bearing PM Modi's name sparked backlash from some traders who questioned why a vegetarian prime minister was being associated with a fish market.

"Narendra Modi has never consumed seafood in his life and is a pure vegetarian. Because Modi is a vegetarian, this board should not be put up," Surendra Lashkari, a fish trader, was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, the Surat civic body has claimed that the fish market's name is still under consideration for approval and nothing is finalised. SMC Executive Engineer of the Central Zone RD Ganjawala reportedly said that the SFMA, the fish merchant association which also featured on the hoarding, had submitted a written application to the SMC Standing Committee chairman and Central Zone authorities seeking to name the facility after PM Modi.

"The board was put up without an official resolution. We have informed them about it and they have given a verbal assurance that they will take it down themselves," Ganjawala said.

The market, which has 80 large wholesale stalls, was constructed at an overall cost of ₹9 crore to 10 crore, according to the civic official.

Fish association explains why market was named after Modi The Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA) defended the move to name the fish market after PM Modi, citing the ₹3 crore provided by the government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the construction of the market.

Kalpesh Navsariwala, president of SFMA said: “Under the Yojana, which was launched by PM Modi, the SMC received ₹3 crore to build this market."

Further referring to government initiatives for the welfare of fishermen, the fish merchants association official said: “Others never did anything for us. Now that the market has been built and providing employment to lakhs of people, it is causing heartburn to some people.”

Notably, the grant of ₹3 crore for the construction of the market was also confirmed by SMC official RD Ganjawala. He said that the remaining amount was spent by the Surat civic body.