Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two booked for snatching cab from driver in Noida, investigation underway
noida news

Two booked for snatching cab from driver in Noida, investigation underway

The two unidentified suspects allegedly held the driver at gunpoint near Kalindi Kunj, and snatched the Volkswagen Vento from him, said police on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The two suspects held the driver at gunpoint near Kalindi Kunj, and snatched the Volkswagen Vento from him, according to the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two persons were booked for allegedly snatching a cab from a driver in Noida on Friday morning, said police.

The suspects (still unidentified), who had stopped a cab driver and booked a ride from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida to Noida, snatched the car from the driver near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. The victim -- identified as Ram Dhiraj -- is a resident of Sangam Vihar in New Delhi.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Beta 2 police station, said the driver had gone to Greater Noida to drop a passenger in the morning.

“The driver was returning to Delhi from Greater Noida, after completing a ride, when two suspects signalled him to stop near Pari Chowk. The suspects asked the driver to take them to Noida, to which the driver had agreed,” Kumar said.

The two suspects held the driver at gunpoint near Kalindi Kunj, and snatched the Volkswagen Vento from him, according to the police.

A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery) at the Sector Beta 2 police station on Friday. “We are scanning CCTV footage from around the crime spot to arrest the suspects,” Kumar said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yeida launches one-time settlement scheme for property allottees to pay dues

Noida: 4 held for vehicle snatching after shoot-out

Special court barred 4 alleged criminals from entering Gautam Budh Nagar: Police

Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar go green to make city garbage free
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP