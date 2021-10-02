Two booked for snatching cab from driver in Noida, investigation underway

Two persons were booked for allegedly snatching a cab from a driver in Noida on Friday morning, said police.

The suspects (still unidentified), who had stopped a cab driver and booked a ride from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida to Noida, snatched the car from the driver near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. The victim -- identified as Ram Dhiraj -- is a resident of Sangam Vihar in New Delhi.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Beta 2 police station, said the driver had gone to Greater Noida to drop a passenger in the morning.

“The driver was returning to Delhi from Greater Noida, after completing a ride, when two suspects signalled him to stop near Pari Chowk. The suspects asked the driver to take them to Noida, to which the driver had agreed,” Kumar said.

The two suspects held the driver at gunpoint near Kalindi Kunj, and snatched the Volkswagen Vento from him, according to the police.

A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery) at the Sector Beta 2 police station on Friday. “We are scanning CCTV footage from around the crime spot to arrest the suspects,” Kumar said.