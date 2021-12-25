Two brothers killed as tractor-trolley hits their motorcycle in Greater Noida

Two brothers were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley in Dankaur on Friday evening. Police have launched a hunt for the driver of the tractor-trolley, who fled the spot after the accident leaving behind his vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Somdutt (21), and Pradeep (23), both residents of Kansara village in Dankaur. Pawan (35), a brother of the deceased, filed a complaint, said police.

Somdutt worked in a private factory in Kasna area while Pradeep worked as a construction labour. Pawan said Somdutt bought a motorcycle two weeks ago to travel from home to office and vice versa.

“Somdutt was returning from work around 6pm on Friday . On the way, he met Pradeep and together they headed home. Some locals informed that a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with some furniture was coming from the opposite direction in Bilaspur village. The tractor navigated but its trolley hit the motorcycle.The two riders fell on the road and were critically injured,” he said.

Surendra Kumar, an uncle of the deceased, said the accident took place about two kilometres away from their house. “Some locals spotted the two and identified them immediately. They rushed the two to a private hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” said Kumar. Soon the victims’ family members reached the hospital and informed police about the matter.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Dankaur police station, said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. “We have seized the tractor-trolley and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the driver,” he said.

The two bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem in Noida’s Sector 94.