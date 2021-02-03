Home / Cities / Noida News / Two charged under Gangster Act for double murder in Greater Noida west
Two men were charged under the Gangster Act for the murder of a department store owner and his wife in Greater Noida (West) last year, said police on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Two men were charged under the Gangster Act for the murder of a department store owner and his wife in Greater Noida (West) last year, said police on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Aman Hayat Khan and 40-year-old Saurabh Chauhan. They were arrested two days after the murder of Khan’s employer 55-year-old departmental store owner Vinay Kumar Gupta and 50-year-old Neha Gupta in their flat on November 3. They also made away with 1 lakh, said police.

Manish Pratap Singh, SHO Bisrakh police station, said, “The double murder had created a sense of fear among the local residents. Their presence among the general public is not good and hence they should be booked under the Gangster Act.”

Khan, a BCA first-year student, was allegedly in a relationship with Chauhan’s daughter who allegedly demanded money to start a business, else he would file a complaint against him.

Under pressure, Khan allegedly murdered his employer and his wife.

