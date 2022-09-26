Two domestic helpers flee with valuables after lacing soup with drug in Noida, one held

Noida: Four members of a family in Noida were allegedly poisoned and their valuables stolen by two domestic workers on Sunday evening. One of the suspects was arrested on Monday, while the other managed to escape, said police.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Keshar Bahadur Bogti, a native of Kathmandu, Nepal and a resident of Patparganj in Delhi, police said. The other suspect has been identified as Naresh Bahadur, also a native of Kathmandu, who had been residing with the complainant’s family for the last four years, police added.

Police said that the complainant, Varun Abbi, alleged that the two suspects served them chicken soup on Sunday evening, which was laced with an intoxicating substance. The victims reside at Sunworld Vanalika high-rise society in Sector 107 and run a cloud kitchen.

“There were four members of the family present at the time of the incident, which includes the complainant, his wife, their 9-year-old son and a 12-year-old boy, a relative of the family who had come over a couple of days back,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida. The family used to live in Surat earlier and moved to Noida four years back, he added.

ACP Verma said that Keshar had been hired just a week back and was living with Naresh in the servant quarters. “When the family members became unconscious after consuming the chicken soup, Naresh and Keshar stole valuables such as gold and silver jewellery along with ₹5,000 cash and fled. However, one of the kids was still conscious and he informed about the incident to a security guard of the housing society,” he said.

“The security guards of the housing society were alerted and they managed to get hold of Keshar, while Naresh escaped as he knew the way out of the society. The guards also called police and Keshar was taken into custody. The family members were taken to a private hospital in Sector 128 and are stable now,” ACP Verma added.

An FIR was registered under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 381 (whoever, being a servant, commits theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Keshar and Naresh on Monday.

“Keshar has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate. Two gold chains and ₹5,000 cash were recovered from him,” said ACP Verma. Upon interrogation, he revealed that Naresh had arranged the intoxicating drug that was used to make the family members unconscious, the ACP added.

DCP orders police verification of domestic workers

Officials said that the family did not do a police verification of the domestic workers. “If the police verification was done, we would have nabbed Naresh easily. However, police teams have been deployed in Delhi and nearby areas and he will be nabbed at the earliest,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

After the incident, the DCP ordered all police stations to carry out a drive to ensure residents get police verification of their domestic workers.

“Police station in charge officers have been ordered to carry out a police verification drive and beat constables will be responsible to ensure the same,” said DCP Chander.

