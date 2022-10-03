Two farmers fight over 5 lakh loan in Duhai, both die

Two people died after they fought with each other over a loan of ₹5 lakh in Duhai village under the Madhuban Bapudham police station limits in Ghaziabad on Monday morning, police said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two men, who were both farmers, had fought over a ₹5 lakh dispute and hit each other with spades, police added.

According to Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police-1 (city), local residents informed police about the incident around 11.30am.

“The two deceased persons have been identified as Vikas Singh (35), a resident of Duhai village and Brijpal Singh (40), a resident of Sadarpur village. When police reached the spot, Brijpal had already succumbed to his injuries, while Vikas was still breathing and was rushed to the District Combined government hospital in Sanjay Nagar, where he died during treatment. The two were found lying on a field soaked in blood,” said SP Agarwal.

Police said that investigations have revealed that Brijpal had borrowed a sum of ₹5 lakh from Vikas a few months back.

“Brijpal and Vikas were family friends and had known each other for a long time. A few months back, Vikas had lent Brijpal ₹5 lakh for some work. Since the past few weeks, Vikas had been asking for his money,” said SP Agarwal.

On Monday morning, Vikas called Brijpal to Duhai, where they had an argument over the money. “Brijpal had held a cultural event at his home on Sunday which infuriated Vikas because Brijpal had earlier told him that he does not have money to pay his dues. The two had a heated argument and it turned violent. Vikas used a spade to hit Brijpal and the latter also hit him back with the same spade,” the SP said. Police have recovered the weapon from the spot, he added.

“Both the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and will be handed over to the families. Police are yet to receive a complaint in the matter and no case has been registered so far,” SP Agarwal added.

