Two food delivery executives arrested for burglary

The police on Tuesday arrested two food delivery boys for thefts and burglaries in different societies in Noida. The suspects were identified as Kafil, aged 25, and Ravi, 26 — both residents of Raipur in Sector 126.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP, Noida Zone-1 said that Sector 39 police had received some complaints of thefts in societies. “The police team was conducting a search drive, when they stopped two persons on a motorcycle in Sector 46 market. The police recovered a 32-inch LED TV, two pair of tracksuits, one wristwatch, one toolkit to break locks from their bag,” he said.

The police interrogated the suspects, who confessed that they worked as delivery boys during day and conducted thefts at night. “They used to visit different societies to deliver food and conduct recce of houses which were locked. They mostly worked around the Golf Course area. They also carried a toolkit to break locks in their bag. We have seized their motorcycle which they had bought from the stolen money and the toolkit. The two persons were arrested,” said Singh.

The police also contacted Yatish Agarwal — a resident — from whose apartment the two suspects had conducted theft one month ago. Agarwal identified the tracksuits and wristwatch which were stolen from his house. He said that these two suspects were the same who were identified in a CCTV footage.

The police said two cases of burglary, under Section 380 of IPC, were registered against them at the Sector 39 police station and one case in Sector Beta 2 police station. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.