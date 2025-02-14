Two foot overbridges opened in Greater Noida West

Residents of Greater Noida West now have a safer option for crossing busy roads as two newly constructed foot overbridges (FOBs) -- near Supertech Ecovillage 1 and Yatharth Hospital -- were inaugurated by Gautam Budh Nagar member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma on Thursday. Gautam Budh Nagar member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma inaugurated the two newly constructed foot over bridges (FOBs) near Supertech Ecovillage 1 and Yatharth Hospital on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These FOBs have been constructed on a “build, operate and transfer (BOT)” model, said Greater Noida authority officials.

The first FOB, located near Supertech Ecovillage 1 and St. John’s School, has been built at a cost of ₹5.23 crore, while the second one near Yatharth Hospital has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.19 crore.

Greater Noida authority officials said one of the key highlights of these foot over bridges is that they have lifts, ensuring accessibility for those who may find it difficult to use the stairs, they said.

“For a long time, residents have been demanding safe road-crossing facilities owing to heavy traffic and frequent accidents on the road. These FOBs are expected to provide great relief to schoolchildren, pedestrians, and local commuters. To further enhance accessibility, both bridges have been equipped with lifts, making them particularly useful for senior citizens and differently abled individuals,” said Rajesh Kumar, senior manager, Greater Noida authority.

“There are still some infrastructure work pending, and we will ensure their timely completion. The officials concerned from the Greater Noida authority have been instructed to expedite these developments,” said MLA Tejpal Nagar, who was also present at the inaugural event.

The FOB near Supertech Ecovillage 1 will benefit residents of Supertech Ecovillage 1, Arihant Arden, Nirala Greenshire, among others.

“This foot overbridge is a much-needed relief for us. Many children from our societies walk to St John’s School, and earlier, crossing the road in heavy traffic was extremely dangerous. Now, parents can be at ease knowing that their children have a safe way to cross the road,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida West.

Similarly, the FOB near Yatharth Hospital will benefit residents of Stellar Jeevan, Gaur City 2 (some sectors closer to the hospital), Amrapali Leisure Valley, among others.

Another resident Pawan Kumar said, “Office goers who rely on shared autos will no longer have to risk their lives weaving through speeding vehicles. Even the domestic workers and security guards will be at ease. The FOBs are expected to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce accidents, making daily travel more convenient for thousands of residents.”

Greater Noida authority officials said another foot over bridge, at Char Murti roundabout, is nearing completion and will be inaugurated soon.