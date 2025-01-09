Two held for damaging, stealing equipment from power transformers in Greater Noida

two suspects were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly stealing oil and valuable equipment from electric transformers after damaging them, said police on Wednesday, adding that they were active in NCR and other surrounding districts and more than 60 cases under sections of the Electricity Act were registered against them. One of the suspects in police custody on Tuesday night, following a brief gunfight with police. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspects have been identified by their first names as Amir, 24, and Ashraf, both residents of Bulandshahr, said police.

“On Tuesday night, we received a tip-off that the suspects were spotted near Peripheral Overbridge in Chithara, Dadri. When we tried to stop the suspects, they tried to escape and fired at the police team. In the retaliatory fire, they suffered bullet injuries to their legs and were arrested,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were actively targeting electrical transformers in Greater Noida for the past week. We have recovered a car, two illegal countrymade pistols, and equipment stolen from transformers,” said Kumar.

Explaining their modus operandi, the ADCP said they used to damage the electrical transformer to cause a short circuit. After the electric supply to the transformers is snapped, they would steal oil and other equipment that they would later sell for a profit.

“Thirty-five cases were registered against Amir and 27 against Ashraf at several police stations of Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Budh Nagar under the Electricity Act,” said Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.