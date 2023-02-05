Two held for endangering life of traffic cop in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 34-year-old head constable of the Ghaziabad traffic police was dragged by a car for about two kilometres by three suspects whom he had tried to stop for not wearing seat belts in Indirapuram on Thursday, police said. Police added that they arrested two of the suspects and booked them for attempted murder.

Police said that head constable Ankit Kumar Yadav was near the Shipra society along with a traffic sub-inspector and two other personnel at around 4.30pm on Thursday. They spotted a Tata Altroz with three passengers entering Indirapuram from National Highway (NH-9) and were allegedly not wearing seat belts.

“When I tried to stop the car, the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to hit me. As a result, I landed on the bonnet of the car and held it, but the driver kept moving. He drove for about two kilometres and rammed two two-wheelers near Amrapali Greens and came to a halt. One of the men in the car fled the spot, while two other occupants were nabbed by my colleagues who were chasing the car,” Yadav said in his police complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Indirapuram police station.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Abhi Tyagi, the car driver and a resident of Makanpur in Indirapuram and Akshit Tyagi, a resident of Ganaur Garhi Kesri in Haryana’s Sonepat. The third suspect who is still at large has been identified as Rakshit Tyagi, police added.

“The suspects did not stop their car even after realising that a policeman’s life was in danger. Two of them have been arrested and the third suspect will be nabbed at the earliest. Their act endangered the life of the traffic personnel and we have registered an FIR in this connection,” said Swatantra Dev Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram).

