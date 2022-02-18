Two killed in fire at spa centre in Noida Sector 53

Two employees of a spa centre in Sector 53 died when a fire broke out on the premises on Thursday evening, police said. Police said the spa had been closed for some time due to pandemic-related curbs, and the two had come in to clean the premises.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, said there was one more person in the spa who had a narrow escape, but declined to identify the person.

Gyan Singh, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said that around 5.30pm, a fire broke out on the premises of Jacuzzi Spa Centre in Ashirwad Complex, Sector 53. “Two employees – a man and a woman – had come to the premises to clean it. It appears the fire originated due to a short circuit and spread swiftly. The two persons failed to escape and died,” he said.

A police team and firefighters soon reached the spot and used three fire tenders to control the blaze.

Police identified the deceased man as Ankush Anand, a resident of Noida Sector 135, and the woman as Radha Chaudhary. They said they were trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased persons

“We are also trying to contact the owner of the spa centre. We have not received any complaint in the matter,” the SHO said.