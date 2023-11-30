Two killed, one injured after their speeding bike rams trucks on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Two men were killed and a third critically injured after their motorcycle rammed an unidentified truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) late Wednesday night near Masuri in Ghaziabad, the police said on Thursday.

A police officer inspects the motorcycle involved in the accident on Wednesday night. (Sakib ALi/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officers of the Masuri police station identified the three bikers as Rahul Kumar, 22, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Budh Nagar; Shiv Nandan Pandey, 20, a resident of Bamheta in Ghaziabad;and Sagar Kumar, 21, a resident of Deri Maccha in Greater Noida.

“Rahul and Pandey suffered critical injuries and died while Sagar is still under treatment for critical injuries. They were coming from Meerut on a single motorcycle on the DME. Around 11pm, they were speeding on the expressway and hit an unidentified vehicle from behind. That vehicle -- we believe it was a truck -- fled the spot without stopping. We are trying to trace the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage from the expressway. A formal complaint is awaited from the families,” said Naresh Kumar, station house officer, Masuri police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said while Rahul died on the spot, Pandey died during treatment at a hospital. Police said that the three were probably returning after attending a wedding function in Meerut and got on to the DME from the Meerut side.

It is to be noted that the entry of two-wheelers is banned on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Ghaziabad traffic police said bikers entering the DME has considerably reduced on the Ghaziabad-Meerut side while such instances were frequent on the Meerut-Ghaziabad side.

“We have written to the Meerut police several times, asking them to stop the entry of two-wheelers on DME. On our side, our personnel remain deployed and do not allow any two-wheeler to get on to the expressway. In the present case, only the person driving the bike was wearing a helmet while the two pillion riders were bareheaded. During a physical inspection of the site, we found that the speeding bike had hit a truck on the DME from behind,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to figures available with the traffic police, between January and October this year, Ghaziabad district witnessed 4,405 accidents, which claimed 1,529 lives and left 3,186 injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON