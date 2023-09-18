Two more arrested for Greater Noida lift accident that killed eight

The Greater Noida police have arrested two more people in connection with the death of eight people in a lift mishap on Friday at a construction site in Greater Noida West.

The police had arrested a suspect in the case on Saturday, while the second suspect was arrested on Sunday and the third suspect was arrested on Monday, said officials.

On Friday morning, a service lift malfunctioned and collapsed at the Amrapali Dream Valley (Phase-2) project in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West, resulting in the death of eight daily wage workers and severe injuries to one other.

All three suspects are employees of the construction firm, Girdhari Lal Construction, that was carrying out the work on the project, based on a contract given by NBCC India.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Lavjeet Kumar (45), general manager (administration) and the in-charge of Girdhari Lal Construction, who was arrested on Sunday from his residence at Samriddhi Grand Avenue society in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West .The second suspect is Rahul Singh (40), a mechanical foreman of Girdhari Lal Construction, who was arrested on Monday from a shanty near the project.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station on Friday against nine people, including two officials of NBCC India, three of Girdhari Lal Construction, and two of the lift company.

“Singh is employed a mechanical foreman with the construction company and was responsible for the maintenance and repair on all lifts installed at the construction site,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

She further said, “During investigation, it was found that Singh had been informed by workers and contractors prior to the accident that the lift in question was continuously malfunctioning and yet, they were made to use it even during rain. The lift company had earlier given instructions to the construction company not to run the lift in the rain. Despite instructions, the construction company has shown deliberate negligence due to which the tragic incident happened.”

“During investigation, it was found that Kumar was the signing authority on behalf of the company and all responsibilities related to the tower where the incident took place were under him. The responsibility of safety standards related to the lift and towers were his responsibility. The company continued to let the workers operate the lift even in the rain and this was deliberate negligence,” the DCP said.

The suspects have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308(attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (injury due to negligence), 338 (grievous hurt due to negligence), 287 (negligence related to machinery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code apart from provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act.

Earlier on Saturday, the police had arrested an official from the construction company, identified as Devendra Singh alias Devendra Sharma (48).

Meanwhile, the ninth survivor of the accident continues to be under treatment at the district hospital.

According to district magistrate Manish Verma, the ninth passenger of the lift who survived the fall is currently stable at the district hospital in Sector 30.

“Kaif (21) (son of Nanhu) is stable as of now and is now off ventilator support. Doctors are hoping he will be better soon,” he said.

