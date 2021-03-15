Two more suspects involved in dry fruits scam nabbed from Gurugram

Noida: The police said they arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in the dry fruits scam from Gurugram on March 13. The arrests were made by a team from the Sector 58 police station.

Four people, including prime suspect Mohit Goel, had been arrested by Sector 58 police in January while a fifth was nabbed in February. Goel was the alleged mastermind of the 2016 Freedom 251 scam which offered the world’s cheapest smartphones to the public. He was arrested in 2017 in connection with the Freedom 251 case and nabbed again on January 11 this year along with an accomplice for allegedly duping wholesalers by purchasing dry fruits and spices from them at cheap prices and then not paying them.

The police said that a case was registered in this regard at Sector 58 police station in December 2020 and another at Phase 2.

According to Noida police, the suspects would allegedly start a firm and then shut it within a few months after duping people, following which they would start another firm at a separate location.

“We had inputs that associates of the gang had started another company in Gurugram’s Sector 57 from January 15, four days after the mastermind was arrested, following which a team was sent there and the duo was taken in police custody,” said assistant commissioner of police, Zone 1, Rajneesh Verma.

The suspects arrested March 13 were identified as Akash Deep Sharma and Pankaj Prakash, from Punjab and Haryana, respectively. Police said they have been named in the initial cases and allegedly worked as purchase admin managers in the initial firms.

The duo had allegedly already rented a space and applied for GST registration while they were already in talks with potential buyers. Samples of products they allegedly hoped to share with victims were also recovered from the spot.

“In 2019 when they were running one such company from Gurugram itself, a buyer had demanded a refund for his investment following which associates of the suspects had assaulted him. The man took his own life by consuming poison and a case was registered regarding this,” said Verma.

A total of seven people have been arrested so far regarding this scam while the police are on the lookout for more. The duo was produced before a suspect and later sent to jail.