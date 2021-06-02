Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two oxygen banks shut as demand falls for Covid patients

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:07 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has shut two of its four oxygen banks in view of the decline in demand in the city.

“As the number of Covid-19 cases are reducing daily, so has the demand for oxygen. We have decided to close oxygen banks at Gautam Budh Balak Inter College in Greater Noida West and the one in the primary school in Sirsa village. The other two - Mihir Bhoja City Park in Greater Noida East and Saini village primary school- will continue,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority. “When we started there was a demand of around 40 cylinders at four centres on daily basis. But now the remaining two centres are filling only 7 to 8 cylinders daily.”

The authority started the banks for patients in home isolation on May 8. The authority charges 500 for a 47-litre cylinder and 200 for a 10 litre one. The centres had supplied 700 cylinders till date.

