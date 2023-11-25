Two people charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

Two men were charred to death when the car they were sitting in caught fire in Noida early on Saturday morning, police officials aware of the matter said.

The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning from a gutted white Swift hatchback parked outside Amrapali Platinum Society in Sector 119. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, both aged 27, were identified as as Vijay Chaudhary and Anas (who went by his first name), were friends and lived in Noida. Their bodies were recovered from the white Swift hatchback,which belonged to Chaudhary, parked outside Amrapali Platinum Society in Sector 119. According to the police, Chaudhary lived in the society, while Anas lived in Sector 53.

On Friday night, they had gone to a party, and returned early morning at around 6.08am. In a few minutes, by around 6.11am, the car was aflame, said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, the fire department received a call at around 6.25am from a security guard of the society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Immediately, a firefighters’ team was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. Two male bodies were recovered from inside the car, which was a petrol vehicle with a Ghaziabad registration number and belonged to one of the deceased,” said Chaubey.

Chaudhary was a software engineer and Anas used to run a furniture business in Noida. They were childhood friends. Chaudhary lived with his mother and sister, while Anas also used to live with his father and mother, said Avasthy.

Police were yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Chaudhary left home around 11pm on Friday to pick up Anas and they went to the birthday party of a common friend. On Saturday morning, the two arrived outside the society in the car and they stopped just before entering the society. Within minutes, the car burst into flames,” said Sarvesh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 113 police station. Police were unable to say where they had gone for the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forensic and technical teams were rushed to the spot, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, said Avasthy.

“It is being investigated how the car caught fire. No complaint has been received in the matter yet,” he added.

The incident was captured on video by a resident of the society and was shared on social media.

“The Chaudhary family had recently moved into the society and so, not many residents knew them. The security guard of our society who spotted the burning car informed the police on an emergency helpline number. The incident is unfortunate and has shocked everyone,” said JK Singh, a resident of the society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail