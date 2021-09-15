Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two persons arrested for violation of Copyright Act in Noida

Abhishek Tripathi, a complainant and company representative, said that he visited the sale and found the suspects were illegally selling products that bore his company’s brand name, in violation of the Copyright Act. Tripathi informed the police and a team from Sector Beta 2 arrested the men
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Representational image. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for the third suspect who is on the run.

Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for illegally selling branded shoes and ready-made garments in a hotel in Greater Noida. The police seized 188 pair of shoes, 84 T-shirts and 73 pairs of jeans from their possession.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector Beta 2 police station, said that the suspects had booked some space in a Greater Noida hotel and organised a sale of branded shoes, T-shirts and jeans. “The suspects were offering heavy discounts. A number of locals had come to the hotel to purchase the products,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Sarfaraz Khan, 26, and Shoaib, 24, both residents of Agra. “They revealed that they bought these products from a third accomplice, one Sakir Ahmad. The suspects would organise similar sales in different places, and cheat people on the pretext of selling branded products,” the SHO said.

The police registered a case against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 63 of the Copyright Act at Sector Beta 2 police station. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for the third suspect who is on the run.

