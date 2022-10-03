Two robbers held by Noida police after brief gunfight in Sector 24

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday night nabbed two suspects who allegedly carried out robberies across the district. They were held after a brief gunfight with police personnel under Sector 24 police station limits.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, (Noida), a complaint was received at the Sector 24 police station on September 28. The complainant, who is a resident of Kasganj, alleged that he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects after they gave him a lift in their car on the pretext of dropping him home.

“The complainant, Ajay Kumar, works in Noida. On Wednesday, he was at a bus stop in Sector 22 when the two unidentified miscreants offered him a lift to Kasganj. The two suspects then robbed the victim at gunpoint and then dropped him near the Aravali apartments in Sector 34,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

According to the complainant, the suspects robbed him of ₹10,000 cash and a mobile phone. They also forcefully took ₹1,450 through unified payments interface (UPI).

“Kumar had submitted a complaint at the Sector 24 police station and a case was registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” ADCP Dwivedi added.

On Saturday night, police received information that the two suspects are in the city to carry out a crime again. “On Saturday night, police were carrying out checks at Aravali outpost in Sector 34 when a suspicious bike was told to stop. However, the duo tried to run away and on being chased, they fired at the police party. In retaliatory firing by police, one of the suspects was injured in his leg. The suspects have been identified as Shabir Ansari and Riyajuddin and both hail from Delhi,” said ADCP Dwivedi, adding that the injured suspect Shabir was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The police recovered two guns with live cartridges from the suspects, along with ₹5,670 cash.

“A fake press card was also recovered from one of the suspects. We are investigating whether the miscreants misused the press card,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

Police said that the suspects have been carrying out similar crimes around Delhi and Ghaziabad. “Both of them are history-sheeters and cases of robbery have been registered against them in 2018 in Greater Noida as well,” ADCP Dwivedi said.

The two suspects were booked under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Saturday, police added.