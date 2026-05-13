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Two robbery suspects killed in Ghaziabad encounter after highway heist

Police said that late Tuesday night they received information that four suspects were travelling in a car near Wave City and attempted to intercept them around 10pm.

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:28 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Two men accused in the 27-lakh cash van robbery on National Highway-9 in Ghaziabad earlier this month were killed in a police encounter near Wave City late Tuesday night after they allegedly opened fire on a police team, officials said.

Visuals from the site of the encounter. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

According to the police, the robbery took place on the afternoon of May 6 near Bagu, adjacent to Crossings Republik Township on National Highway-9. The robbery involved six accused. Two of them — Mohammad Kaif, 20, and Mohammad Rizwan, 23 — were arrested on Monday, and 8.6 lakh was recovered.

The accused allegedly held the driver of the cash-filling van at gunpoint while the vehicle was parked near the highway carrying 27 lakh. Police said the suspects fired a shot in the air before fleeing with the van and later abandoned it around 15km away on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Naifal.

The accused allegedly escaped in a Baleno car that was following the van.

Police said that late Tuesday night they received information that four suspects were travelling in a car near Wave City and attempted to intercept them around 10pm.

Following the arrest of the first two accused on Monday, police claimed that Zubair, who ran a small wood-products shop, was the alleged mastermind behind the robbery and had planned it over the past five months after watching robbery-related web series.

Police said he allegedly roped in friends, most of whom worked as daily wagers or held small-time jobs. Officials added that none of the accused had any previous criminal record and were aged between 20 and 25 years.

Investigators further said the group had allegedly been tracking the movement of the cash van since March and had closely observed the routine followed by van staff while refilling ATMs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

police encounter ghaziabad
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