Two sisters among three killed as truck collides head on with e-rickshaw in Greater Noida

Two sisters and a man were killed after a speeding trailer truck collided head-on with an e-rickshaw in Greater Noida’s Jewar locality on Friday afternoon, said police, adding that a 4-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said the accused truck driver, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was nabbed and a case of causing death by negligence will be registered against him. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family members of the deceased sisters also protested on the road in Jewar with the bodies of the victims, seeking prompt action in the case. Police managed to control the situation and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Rudra Pratap Singh said, “The deceased were identified as sisters Arti, 35 and Mohini, 17; and e-rickshaw driver Dharmendra, 36, a resident of Nagla Banjara village in Jewar. Police said four-year-old Pari, who was with the sisters, was severely injured and is undergoing treatment.

The ACP said, “On Friday afternoon, Arti and Mohini had gone to the Jewar market with Pari. Around 4.30pm, when they were returning home by e-rickshaw, a speeding truck coming from the opposite side collided head-on with the e-rickshaw.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The intensity of the collision was such that the e-rickshaw was completely mangled and the two sisters were killed on the spot. The minor girl and e-rickshaw driver sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the driver succumbed during treatment,” said Singh, adding that the family of the women came to know about the accident and rushed to the accident spot and protested with the bodies of the victims.

“Police managed to control the situation and the bodies were sent to the post-mortem house. Later, family members of e-rickshaw driver Dharmendra also tried to take his body on to the road from the post-mortem house. However, all three bodies were shifted to the mortuary,” said ACP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACP said the accused truck driver, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was nabbed and a case of causing death by negligence will be registered against him. Further investigations are underway in the case.