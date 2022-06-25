Two stabbed over social media post in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A minor altercation on social media led to a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad’s Jassipura on Saturday, where two boys sustained severe injuries inflicted by a group of 10 to 15 armed suspects and were referred to a higher centre for critical care.

Police said that the victims and the group of suspects exchanged some messages on Instagram that led to an altercation and culminated in the stabbing incident.

The two victims were identified as Mohammad Rakib (17), and his friend Mohammad Rehan (18). Both sustained deep and multiple stabbing injuries over their bodies and were rushed to MMG District Hospital for treatment, but later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi.

Mohammad Ummed, uncle of Rakib, said that the suspects had an altercation with his nephew over an Instagram post.

“The suspects called the boys to Jassipura crossing near GT Road. When they reached there around 2pm, around 10-15 suspects, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, assaulted the victims,” Ummed said.

Police said that both the victims are residents of Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. Police added that they are trying to trace the suspects.

Sources familiar with the development said that the suspects had initially called the two victims to Ghanta Ghar near the Ramlila Ground, but they refused. Later, they called them for talks at Jassipura, where the incident took place.

“The boys suffered multiple and deep wounds and they were attacked from behind. They were rushed to MMG District Hospital and were later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Both are in a critical condition. The attack was brutal and it was intended to kill the two. We will lodge a police complaint once we leave the hospital,” Ummed added.

“The two boys suffered injuries during the incident and they were referred to a hospital in Delhi. Our teams are trying to trace the group of suspects who attacked them. The suspects will be nabbed at the earliest,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).