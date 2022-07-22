Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams

Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. Noida region which comprises 18 districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad scored a pass percentage of 96.08.

Renu Singh, principal, Amity International School, Noida said, “I am ecstatic as Class 10 and Class 12 toppers are from our school. The students managed to exceed our expectations”.

Arhant Rajput, a student of DPS Noida, who scored 99.8% and topped in the school said, “The internal tests and exams are taken very seriously in my school which helped me inculcate the habit of working hard and stay competitive”.

At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%. School principal Sarita Pande said, “The glorious results are a testimony of the academic excellence of our students”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganesh Sharma, principal at Global Indian International School, Noida said, “This year’s batch was the first to undergo the board exams in the new format and evaluated under the new assessment system. Teachers played a very important role in the success of the students”.

Several students faced several hardships while pursuing their exams in the middle of the pandemic. Gaurish Singh, a student of Noida Public School, was supported by an NGO for completing his studies and scored 90%.

“Whenever school was shifted to virtual classes, I had great difficulty in arranging a mobile phone as my family does not have a single earning member and we are supported by my maternal uncle,” said Gaurish, who lives in a temporary settlement in Sector 41. He lives with his mother and four younger siblings. His father passed away 10 years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mala Bhandari, from Sadrag (Social and Development Research and Action Group) funded Gaurish’s education and also gave him a mobile phone. “During the peak of the pandemic, his mother was forcing him to drop out of school so that he could work and earn for the household. We counselled her to change her decision and today we are very proud of his score in the board exams,” she said.

Yatendra Kasana from All Noida School Parents Association said, “The Class 10 results have been satisfactory for parents as well as students. It seems that finally students have overcome the depression brought in by the pandemic and have well-adjusted to the new normal”.

A total of 21,690 students appeared in Class 10 board exams from Gautam Budh Nagar, of which 12,778 were boys and 8,912 girls. The pass percentage was recorded at 96.21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, 23,352 students appeared for the exams of which 13,842 were boys and 9,510 were girls. The district got a pass percentage of 96.96.

Sangeeta Hajela, principal at DPS Indirapuram said, “The students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations have performed outstandingly well, considering the challenges they faced. We are proud of each one of them and are grateful to the parents and teachers who guided and motivated them to give their best despite all odds”.

Vivek Tyagi from Ghaziabad Parents Association said, “The results of the Class 10 board exams have shown that students have well-adjusted to the new pattern of exams. This session was challenging in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and it also started late. Still, they have fared well and parents are extremely happy with the results”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON