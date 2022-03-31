Two suspects nabbed after shoot-outs in Gautam Budh Nagar

Two miscreants, one who stole gadgets after breaking into parked cars and another who would carry out thefts and robberies in locked factories, were arrested on Tuesday night after two separate but brief encounters with the Gautam Budh Nagar police in Noida.

In the first encounter, the Noida Sector 20 police was fired upon by the accused near Sector 16A’s Film City area around 8pm on Tuesday evening.

“A complaint was registered at the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday afternoon stating that a miscreant had broken the window pane of a car in the Sector 18 market area and had stolen a laptop. Acting on the complaint, the suspect was spotted by the police near Sector 16A’s Film City area around 8pm after which police personnel asked him to surrender. However, he fired at the police after which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing. The accused was taken to the district hospital where he is being treated,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP (Noida).

The accused has been identified as Ganesan Natarajan (24), a native of Tamil Nadu. “The police recovered the laptop from the accused, along with a pistol and live cartridges, among other things. He is involved with a larger gang that conducts thefts from parked cars after breaking their window panes. He has been booked under Section 379 (theft) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Singh.

In the second encounter on Noida-Greater Noida expressway on Tuesday night, one person was arrested with illegal arms. Around 9pm, two unidentified scooty riders were signalled to stop by patrol police near Sector 168.

“However, they did not stop and opened fire on the police. When the miscreants were chased by the police, they again opened fire near the FNG cut. Police personnel from Noida Expressway police station who were chasing the miscreants, retaliated in which one of the accused got shot and hurt while another fled from the spot, taking advantage of the dark,” said Singh.

The suspect has been identified as Fahimuddin, (36), a native of Bulandshahr and a pistol was recovered from his possession. Police also confiscated his scooty and he was sent to the district hospital for treatment.

“After identification of the accused, it was found that he was involved in thefts and robberies at shut factories in the Greater Noida area around three months ago and was also arrested during that time. He was recently released on bail and was doing a recce of the area. He has been booked under Sections 307 of the IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act,” added Singh.